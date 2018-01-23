Dragon Ball FighterZ Is Giving Xbox One Players One Last Open Beta

Xbox One owners will get one last shot at Dragon Ball FighterZ before it releases with another open beta starting soon that’s exclusive to the console.

Bandai Namco confirmed on Twitter that a new beta would be opened for Xbox One players and will run for one full day ending just a few short days before the game becomes fully available for everyone. Starting today at 9 p.m. PT, the beta will run until Jan. 24 and will end at the same time it began.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout the previous open betas held for the game – notably the most recent one that ended about a week ago – those playing on the Xbox One experienced several server issues that prevented them from joining more than a couple matches. An hour could go by in one of the game’s crowded social areas with no more than a match or two despite the lobby being full of other chibi avatars running around.

As for this open beta, the features available will be the same as the previous betas, though you’ll hopefully find that the game’s online component that everyone crowds around will be fully functional this time. Outside of the PvP arena, you can go through tutorials to learn the basics, watch replays of high-level fighters brawling in ranked matches, or customize your lobby avatar by swapping between iconic Dragon Ball characters and changing out your Z-Stamps, quick messaged accompanied with a sticker.

Bandai Namco also confirmed elsewhere in a reply to their original tweet that the cast of playable characters from the last beta will be returning once again, so don’t expect to see any new characters like Goku Black joining the list of playable fighters. This means that you’ll be able to pick from characters like Goku, Beerus, and others, the full list found below.

Goku (Super Saiyan)

Vegeta (Super Saiyan)

Adult Gohan

Frieza

Kid Buu

Cell

Piccolo

Krillin

Nappa

Android 18

Beerus

The Dragon Ball FighterZ beta for Xbox One players begins tonight and will end on Jan. 23.