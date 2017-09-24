Dragon Ball FighterZ Debuts Two New Trailers For Yamcha And Tien

This weekend’s Tokyo Game Show has already been a pretty big one for Bandai Namco, as the company unveiled a new story trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ that gave us some greater insight in terms of what Android 21 might be up to. But the action kept rolling this weekend, as the company introduced two brief new trailers featuring a pair of key combatants, Yamcha and Tien.

First up is Yamcha, and he’s about as amazing as you’d expect, with his nimble amount of moves and his amazing confidence.

He seems to be a key character as far as combos are concerned, as he can chain together a number of combos through up-close strikes, as well as using a projectile to hit an opponent multiple times. Though it’s a bit on the brief side, it gives you a good idea of what kind of powerhouse he is – and he can certainly hold his own against Goku and Vegeta, amongst others. You can see it below.

As for the other combatant that was revealed, it’s Tien, the sharp-dressing warrior with a cryptic eye in the middle of his head, giving players a better idea of what kind of stylish moves he’s packing. Like the Yamcha trailer, this one runs short too, but it gives you a good idea of Tien’s hard hitting style.

He seems to be more of a strength striker, with a number of techniques that can take energy off of an opponent’s bar rather quickly. This includes a mid-air strike that looks to be a mild streaming attack as his super, as well as devastating close hits that can cripple someone pretty severely. You can check him out in action below.

There’s a lot to get excited about here, as if the recent beta for the game wasn’t enough. Between the new combatants, an amazing storyline, and, of course, the ridiculous fighting tactics that we’ve seen in action thus far, Dragon Ball FighterZ could very well be one of the biggest games in the series to date – and perhaps one of 2018’s noteworthy releases.

We’ll have more specific release information on the game soon, but Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently scheduled for a February 2018 release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.