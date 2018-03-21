New Dragon Ball Legends Trailer Released, Beta Signups Now Open

Signups for the Dragon Ball Legends beta test are now open alongside the official trailer for the mobile Dragon Ball game.

Bandai Namco announced the Dragon Ball Legends fighting game just recently with the game scheduled to release on iOS and Android devices. Following a brief look at some gameplay that was posted via social media, the official trailer shows off more of the card-centered action that fuels the fights between iconic characters like Goku, Frieza, and even a new fighter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Each card comes with its own special tricks,” a description on the official Dragon Ball Legends site that’s now open reads. “Use the screen horizontally, tap and h old down buttons, and much more! Explore your options and decide which moves to use!”

The fighting system allows players to select cards to use different attacks against opponents. Some of the cards shown in the trailer have icons for what appear to be melee attacks and ki blasts alongside health bars for each fighter.

Dragon Ball Legends’ new trailer also focuses briefly on a new character that’s been created by Akira Toriyama for the game and an upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie. The character doesn’t have a name yet, but it’s been confirmed that he’s a member of the Saiyan race who comes from a different time than Goku and friends do.

Those that want to try out the new Dragon Ball game before it’s fully released can do so by signing up now for the beta version. Only Android users will be able to sign up for this beta, but the testing period starts soon with the game becoming testable on April 6. Bandai Namco provided some details for the beta test that explained how many players would be permitted to participate, all of which can be seen through the official beta page.

Announcements for which testers will be accepted into the beta will be announced on March 29. Only 10,000 participants are allowed in, and signups for the beta will close on March 26. The test itself will run from April 6-9, a Friday-Monday duration.

For those who aren’t lucky enough to get into the first beta, a second testing phase will be opened from April 13-16. This second beta will support three times the number of players with 30,000 beta participants being accepted, though a new application process will require players to apply once again for the beta.

Dragon Ball Legends is expected to be released sometime this summer.