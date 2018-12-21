First Season of ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Are Free on Xbox

If you were planning a nice little anime binge this holiday season, the first season of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super are available right now on Xbox through the Microsoft store. With all of the recent news about Jump Force and seeing some of our favorites in action, this is the perfect time for an anime promotion!

New to the Dragon Ball-verse? Here’s what you need to know about the two shows:

Dragon Ball Super Goku and his friends are back and finally have time to live normal lives. But when a new, powerful being shows up, their peaceful home is threatened again. Can they defeat Beerus, the God of Destruction? And what of this Super Saiyan God he seeks?

Dragon Ball Z Goku – the strongest fighter on the planet – is all that stands between humanity and villains from the darkest corners of space. Joined in battle by the Z-Fighters, Goku travels to distant realms in search of the magic powers of the seven Dragon Balls!



Both shows are offering season one for free, but for a very limited amount of time! Looking for even more of the two Dragon Ball experiences? Though only the first season is free, the rest of the seasons are discounted! Seasons 2 – 9 are discounted to $6.99 for Dragon Ball Z, though only seasons 2-5 of Super are discounted down to $10.99.

Over on Reddit, some anime fans were saying that the promotion wasn’t available to them, though one user mentioned to click on the links here and scroll all the way to the bottom to click on English (Canada) for a bypass. There’s always the VPN move as well, though you didn’t hear that from us.

