3 Years After Release, Paramount+’s Newly Added Action Movie is a Streaming Success

The status of Paramount+ as a prestige streaming platform continues to grow, with one of its newly added movies proving its understanding of its audience’s preferences. While the streaming service Paramount+ is known for its great TV shows, there is a wealth of other content available on the platform, with many documentaries and movies ready for its audience to stream. The era of streaming has seen a considerable shift in the way audiences around the world consume media, largely informed by the excess of choice in available content. This, in turn, has led to some surprising streaming success for movies that might otherwise have been completely forgotten.

Many movies have come to Paramount+ in 2026 already, and one three-year-old film has found unexpected success after landing on the platform. Due Justice was released in 2023 and had all the markings of a movie that would be instantly forgotten. An action thriller starring Kellan Lutz, Due Justice‘s release was met negatively by critics and audiences. However, it recently worked its way onto Paramount+, where it proved to be an instant success. According to FlixPatrol, the movie jumped straight into the platform’s top 10 in the US after being added to the streaming service over the weekend.

Why Has Due Justice Found Success On Paramount+?

Due Justice is emblematic of the movies able to find success in the streaming era that would never have done so in the years before. Action thrillers have typically fared relatively well with audiences, making them seem a reasonably safe bet for studios. The broad appeal of an action-heavy story with added mystery and tension helps movies like Due Justice catch the eye of viewers, while also benefiting from a relatively low bar in terms of originality or plot intelligence.

The scant reviews available for Due Justice paint it as a pretty poor movie, but that doesn’t always factor into a film’s ability to find an audience on streaming services. The nature of modern entertainment means that, while the best streaming movies easily find their audiences, even more obscure titles can bring in viewers. The only real prerequisite for success on streaming is availability and an engaging synopsis or trailer, and that’s where movies like Due Justice thrive.

Due Justice is far from the best action or thriller movie, even when browsing Paramount+ alone. However, its premise provides enough of a hook that audiences are willing to give it a go, as movies on streaming platforms are commonly viewed as low-risk, due to the audience already having paid their subscription fee. The low bar set by this ready availability means that even obscure and mediocre movies can still thrive, and while that potentially presents issues for the overall quality of future films, it has certainly been positive for movies like Due Justice.

