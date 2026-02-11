Marvel Rivals Debuts Elsa Bloodstone Gameplay (And Her Ultimate Is Going To Make Her An Instant Monster)

Marvel Rivals Season 6 is moving into its second half later this week, which will not only kick off season 6.5 but will also introduce a brand new playable hero. That will be the highly anticipated monster hunter, Elsa Bloodstone, who will follow the first hero of season 6, Deadpool. Now Marvel Rivals has revealed her full kit in new gameplay footage, and not only does she look awesome, but her Ultimate Ability is going to make her an instant monster when she hits the game.

Netease revealed that Bloodstone is going to be a Duelist, which was expected, but what wasn’t expected was her Ultimate Ability. They could have gone a number of different ways, but what I didn’t expect was for Rivals to pull Glartox out of the Marvel toy box. It’s awesome they did though, as the gameplay reveals Bloodstone can call him onto the battlefield with her Ultimate Ability, causing him to charge forward and take any enemy he comes into contact with right off the stage if there’s an opening. You can also call him back, which will cause him to turn around towards you so you can get a shot to take them out for good. You can watch the full gameplay video below.

Elsa Bloodstone’s Kit Is Going To Wreck Some Marvel Rivals Teams

Bloodstone was expected to be a Duelist, and just like Punisher and Blade, she offers a variety of ways to hit the enemy with two different weapon types. You can utilize her Double-Barreled Shotgun or her Rifle, which obviously play better at different ranges, though the rifle deals increased damage for one shot after you use a movement ability. As the fight continues, Bloodstone can also score reduced cooldowns of her abilities by hitting enemies, though that stacked effect goes away when she dies.

In addition to a dash and an uppercut, Bloodstone has access to Living Bullets. When she shoots a Living Bullet, it also hits enemies within its vicinity, and you can see the one bullet split off into three in the new footage.

There’s also the Diablo Trap, which has Bloodstone throw out a trap that stops the enemy caught within it in their tracks and also deals continuous damage as long as they’re in it. A quick combo is to throw out a trap around a corner, wait for someone to land in it, and then use her dash to get in close for some shotgun shots that could take out some more squishy heroes.

As for Bloodstone’s team-up attack, it is tied to Deadpool and allows Bloodstone to hit enemies with Living Bullets that have the same visual and audio clutter as Deadpool’s attacks. Bloodstone can then call back those rounds to heal herself, and the amount of healing is based on the damage they dealt to the enemy.

Bloodstone is going to be a monster when she hits the game, and you can add her to your Marvel Rivals roster when she joins the game on February 13th.

