Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 Recordings for English Dub May Be Underway

Bandai Namco and Toei Animation announced a new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game back in March during a Dragon Ball Battle Hour event, but since then, we've heard basically nothing else about the game. While the publisher still hasn't said anything official about the new Budokai Tenkaichi, Dragon Ball fans may have gotten some indication about progress made on the game thanks to an update from a well-known Dragon Ball voice actor.

The potential Budokai Tenkaichi tease comes from voice actor Sonny Strait who's known for voicing both Krillin and Bardock in the English versions of various Dragon Ball releases such as Dragon Ball Z, the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods movie, and numerous video games. Strait shared a video on TikTok over the weekend where he said that his voice was shot from doing some recordings for a video game recently. He obviously couldn't name the game, but he said that he was voicing three different characters and that the recording process consisted of a lot of yelling.

Considering how he said there was a "lot of screaming," it's not too much of a stretch to connect that comment to a Dragon Ball game seeing how that's pretty much all the characters do during fights when they're not hurling quips at one another. He also mentioned that he's playing three different characters in the game, and if it is the new Budokai Tenkaichi that he's talking about, we can assume at least two of those three are Bardock and Krillin. He played those two as well as General Blue in Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 which released way back in 2007, and while it seems like a pretty safe bet to imagine that Krillin and Bardock would make it into the roster of the new Budokai Tenkaichi game, the third character is a bit more up in the air.

DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI 4 Official Reveal Trailer pic.twitter.com/S1wXQy040p — Hype (@DbsHype) March 6, 2023

Dragon Ball fans have taken to calling the new game Budokai Tenkaichi 4 seeing how the last one before it was Budokai Tenkaichi 3, but it's worth noting that Bandai Namco hasn't actually named the game, so it could very well be something different in line with a series reset. The trailer above is all that we have on the game so far with Bandai Namco saying during its reveal that more info would be coming "soon." The game does not currently have a release window.

[H/T Final Weapon]