Dragon Ball, Dark Souls Games On Sale Over At Xbox Live Deals With Gold

UPDATE: Several Sonic the Hedgehog games are on sale through the Xbox Live Marketplace, including Sonic Generations and Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed! Looks like you can get Skate 3 for just $5 as well!

ORIGINAL STORY: It looks like this week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold are starting to go live, but we wanted to point out some of the key bargains that will be available between now and Tuesday, September 11. And it’s especially good news if you’re a fan of the Dragon Ball Z or Dark Souls games.

Let’s go over the Dragon Ball Z games first, as those will likely be the most noteworthy for anime fans.

First up, Dragon Ball Xenoverse is available for under $20 for Xbox Live Gold members, going for the low price of $10. If you prefer, you can also pick up Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for a great bargain, going for just $18.

But if it’s Dragon Ball FighterZ you’re after, we’ve got some good news — both versions of that game are also on sale! The regular edition of the hit 2D brawler is on sale for just $30; and if you want the Ultimate Edition with all the bonus DLC fighters, you can grab that for $55!

As for the Dark Souls saga, you can clean up on those releases as well. This page shows all the deals that are available, including Dark Souls Remastered for just $27.99; Dark Souls III for the great price of $15 (or the Deluxe Edition for $25.50); and Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin for just $10. If it’s more nightmares from Bandai Namco you’re after, you can also grab Little Nightmares for just $8; and the Complete Edition with bonus DLC for $12. It’s a sleeper favorite, so don’t miss out.

There are several other deals that appear to be going up too, with more to be added as the night goes on. Owlboy can be yours for just $14.99; the colorful platformer de Blob is just $6; Chroma Squad offers some sweet role-playing action for $7.50; and Tekken 7 can be yours for just $24, or $34 for the Deluxe Edition, if you prefer to get a few downloadable fighters on top.

We’ll let you know if any more deals become available over the course of the evening. But if you’ve been waiting to stock up on some great Dragon Ball games, or you’re in the mood to complete your Dark Souls collection, here’s a prime opportunity.

The sale goes on through September 11th at 6 AM EDT.