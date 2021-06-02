Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's Third DLC Gets a Release Date

✖

Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have been teasing the new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC for a while now, and on Tuesday, the release date was finally set for Trunks – The Warrior of Hope. The new content which naturally revolves around the story of Trunks and androids will release on June 11th, the developer and publisher confirmed. It’ll be available as part of the season pass for those who already own that product and will release as a standalone purchase on the same day.

The Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot announcement was accompanied by a trailer for the DLC that showed off more of the DLC. Instead of a cinematic trailer, what we got was pure gameplay showing a one-armed version of Gohan fighting Android 17 and Android 18. Players expectedly have to fight both androids at once as they team up on this version of Gohan.

Mark the date Saiyans!

The 3rd DLC for #DBZK, -Trunks- The Warrior of Hope, will be released on 11 June! Here's a gameplay preview of Gohan VS Android 17 & 18 to keep you waiting 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/dUxstXMhVW — Dragon Ball Games Europe (@DBgamesEU) June 2, 2021

To set the stage for the DLC, Bandai Namco provided some background on what’s going on in Trunks – The Warrior of Hope. Goku and pretty much anyone else who could save Earth have already fallen to the androids which means its up to Gohan and Trunks to save the planet this time. If the gameplay trailer wasn’t enough, Bandai Namco also shared some screenshots previously to show off some additional scenes featuring Gohan, Trunks, and the android siblings.

“This additional content will portray the story of an alternative world where Goku has succumbed to his heart disease and where most of the earth defenders have fallen to the cyborgs,” Bandai Namco said about the new DLC. “In this world plunged into a state of constant fear and chaos, Trunks may be the very last hope!”

Fiercely fight the evil with Gohan and Trunks to change the future and protect the peace of the world! Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC, Trunks - The Warrior Of Hope, is coming soon!https://t.co/B9sVLmqBrr pic.twitter.com/yZHW2TBZ0o — Dragon Ball Games Europe (@DBgamesEU) May 28, 2021

This Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC has been a long time coming and will be the third release the game’s gotten to expand its story. Past DLCs include parts one and two of the A New Power Awakens DLC which featured Beerus and Whis first and then Golden Frieza afterwards with more powerful Super Saiyan transformations included in each release.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Trunks – The Warrior of Hope DLC is scheduled to release on June 11th.