New Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Screenshots Revealed

New screenshots from Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot have been revealed to show off some characters other than just Goku that players will encounter and play as. Bandai Namco revealed these screenshots of characters like Gohan, Vegeta, and Tien following news that suggested some of these characters would be playable alongside Goku while others would fill various support roles in Kakarot.

Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, Krillin, Tien, Chiaotzu, and Yamcha are the seven characters featured in these new screenshots, though Dragon Ball fans will already be quite familiar with each of them. These characters are the exact fighters which were all referenced in an issue of V-Jump not long ago that contained its own screenshots of each of them. Each of those characters can be seen in the gallery below that contains all of the new screenshots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

V-Jump made mention of Vegeta, Piccolo, and Gohan being playable characters while Krillin, Tien, Chiaotzu, and Yamcha would support the fighters through various actions. This seems to be the way the characters’ inclusion in Kakarot will play out, though Bandai Namco’s brief announcement that accompanied the new screenshots didn’t explicitly confirm these details.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7787]

Though the ways that these characters will be featured in Kakarot isn’t for certain yet, if you’re familiar with the story of Dragon Ball Z, you’ll already have some ideas of how these characters will make their appearances. Frieza will kill Krillin at some point, Vegeta will be at odds with Goku before joining his side, and other known story elements will play out as expected.

We’ll definitely see these kinds of events happen in Kakarot, but we’ll also see some new experiences transpire as stories that weren’t told in the manga will be explored in the game. Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, said in the past that the game would explore Goku’s origins as well as “backstories that haven’t been told.”

“Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an Action RPG, full of the Dragon Ball universe,” Toriyama said. “It includes backstories that haven’t been told in the manga, and I’m sure fans will truly be able to take a deep dive into the world. It’s a fresh new take on the franchise as you re-live the moment where Goku discovers his Saiyan bloodline and birth name, Kakarot. Experience the battles as they grow to become more and more unrelenting and fierce through cutting edge game visuals. I hope you enjoy the game!”

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms in early 2020.