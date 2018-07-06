Mega Man-Like ‘Dragon: Marked for Death’ Coming This Winter

Dragon: Marked for Death, a dark fantasy action RPG from Inti Creates and the team that brought you Mega Man Zero is releasing sometime this winter via the Nintendo Switch, the company has announced at Anime Expo 2018.

To celebrate the release window announcement, Inti Creates has also released a brand-new trailer that oozes some serious Mega Man ZX vibes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon: Marked Death is in development exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, and will release sometime this winter, likely at a budget-friendly price-point.

You can read more about the game below:

About

Dragon: Marked for Death is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG game where up to 4 players can play together in either local multiplayer or online multiplayer. Refreshing, feel-good level designs based around intuitive 2D action-based gameplay await!

Key Features

Play through the game as one of four Dragonkin characters! – The characters, known as the Dragonkin, have forged a pact with dragons which granted them special new powers. You can choose any one of the Princess, Warrior, Shinobi, or Witch characters to play as.

Each playable character has different strengths and abilities! – The Princess is a well-balanced DPS character, the Warrior is a Tank class character that protects the party with his high defense, the Shinobi is DPS that places emphasis on movement on tricky attacks, and the Witch can both heal her allies and damage her enemies.

A fascinating and immersive dark fantasy world! – Carefully drawn pixel art from some of the industry’s best pixelmancers paints the entire picture and brings players right into the dark fantasy setting.

Exclusive Features