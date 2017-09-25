First Look at Dragon Quest Builders on Nintendo Switch

Square Enix gave fans a sneak peek into what the Dragon Quest Builders title looks like on Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch. The 20 minute gameplay game from this year’s Tokyo Game Show and gave Switch owners something a little extra to look forward to.

In the presentation above, Dragon Quest fans can see more about the world within the Builders-verse and what sort of adventures are on the way. A more detailed look at the mechanics is also interesting for those that have their hands on the latest Nintendo console.

The story behind Dragon Quest Builders centers around the chosen Builder, hand-picked by the Goddess herself, to bring the realm of Alefgard to its former glory:

“Generations ago, the realm of Alefgard was plunged into darkness by the terrible and treacherous Dragonlord, ruller of all monsters. Mankind was robbed of the power to build and forced to wander the ruins of their former home, scrounging and scavenging in the dust to survive.

Now it’s up to you, a Legendary Builder chosen by the Goddess herself, to return the power of creation to the people and rebuild Alefgard. Only when the wonder of imagination has been returned will mankind be able to overthrow the evil Dragonlord once and for all!”

The sandbox world provides a variety of places to explore for players to meet new and interesting NPCs while fighting formidable foes. Though the game came out in 2016 for the PlayStation 4, the Nintendo Switch port is expected to hit sometime in Spring. No details have been released at this time regarding a specific date or which of the Switch’s unique functions will be utilised within Dragon Quest Builders.