Nintendo Switch Dragon Quest Builders Drops New Trailer, Plus Gameplay

The Nintendo Switch lineup is about to get a lot cuter as new gameplay videos have dropped for the upcoming Dragon Quest Builders port to the hybrid console. Though we won’t be seeing this adorable port in time for the holiday season, it is just around the corner and fans can get a look at how the title will translate using the Switch’s unique mechanics in the below videos:

“Generations ago, the realm of Alefgard was plunged into darkness when the hero fated to slay the terrible and treacherous Dragon lord, the ruler of all monsters, was instead tricked into joining him. Through this vile villain’s magical machinations, mankind was scattered to the winds and robbed of the power to build. With even the idea of creativity relegated to mere legend, the people of Alefgard wander the ruins of their former home, scrounging and scavenging in the dust to survive. But now, a legendary figure arises – a hero chosen by the Goddess herself – who sets out to return the power of creation to the people of Alefgard. Only when the wonder of imagination has been returned to the land will mankind be able to overthrow the evil Dragon lord once and for all!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Build a variety of unique tools from materials you gather, and rebuild towns and cities to restore life to the shattered world of Alefgard

An intuitive control system will have you building the towers and castles of your dreams in no time

Play your own way-an immersive Dragon Quest story and world to explore, combined with the freedom of sandbox gameplay, provides a new and exciting, family-friendly experience

Battle with famous monsters from the Dragon Quest series and interact with gorgeously designed 3D characters

Dragon Quest Builders for the Nintendo Switch will be releasing in Japan on March 1st, with western release details coming at a later time – though still slated for a Spring release.