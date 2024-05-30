New Dragon Quest Rumor Claims First Three Games Getting HD-2D Remakes

Earlier this week, Square Enix released a short teaser trailer for its HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest III. While the game was announced three years ago, news on the project had all but evaporated in the years since. Interestingly enough, the new teaser for the game omitted a number next to the franchise name, and it seems there's a reason for that: according to a new rumor from the leaker Midori, the project has expanded to include the first two Dragon Quest games as well. In a follow-up Tweet, Midori noted that she's also heard that more information about the project will be revealed during the next Nintendo Direct.

When is the Next Nintendo Direct?

At this time, we don't know when the next Nintendo Direct will take place, only that it will happen sometime in the month of June. An HD-2D remaster of the first three Dragon Quest games would seem like a good fit for a Nintendo Direct, especially since those games all first released on the original NES. We know that the remaster is coming to PS5, Xbox, and PC in addition to Switch, but it's not unusual for multi-platform games to appear during Nintendo Direct presentations alongside the exclusives.

As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take all of this with a grain of salt. However, on top of the missing logo element, it would also explain why the project has taken so much longer than initially expected. Midori has proven to be very reliable in the past, having previously leaked the existence of games before they were officially announced, including Sonic Rumble. That gives this rumor a bit more credibility than the average leak.

A Classic Trilogy Introduced to New Audiences

While Dragon Quest III is widely considered one of the best games in the franchise, remaking the first three games actually makes a lot of sense, as they all encompass one story. Dragon Quest III is chronologically the first, with Dragon Quest and Dragon Quest II taking place after. If all three games really are being given the HD-2D treatment as this rumor suggests, it will be interesting to see how this is handled, and if they might be reordered in some way, or mostly kept the same.

With June nearly upon us, fans shouldn't have to wait much longer to learn more. Hopefully the next Nintendo Direct truly will offer some clarity on this project, including what games will be offered, and when we can expect a release.

