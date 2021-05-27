Dragon Quest 3: HD-2D Remake Announced by Square Enix

In a stream for Dragon Quest's 35th anniversary, Square Enix announced Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake, a new take on one of the most popular games in the series. Few details about the game have been revealed at this time, but it will feature a graphic style similar to the one utilized in Octopath Traveler. The result is a gorgeous take on classic 2D RPGs, and one that's sure to excite longtime fans of the Dragon Quest franchise! The game will receive a simultaneous worldwide release on "home consoles," but a release window for the game has not been announced, as of this writing.

Images from the stream were shared online by @Wario64, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below. A trailer for the game from Square Enix can be found at the top of this page.

The Dragon Quest series has never achieved the same level of popularity in the rest of the world as it has in Japan, but it does maintain a faithful following. Dragon Quest III is easily one of the most beloved entries in the series, and Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake should be the perfect way to introduce newcomers to the series. The title is a prequel to the first two games, so it works as a strong entry point for fans, as well! Sadly, no specific platforms have been announced, but it seems like a safe bet the game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Fans of Octopath Traveler will definitely want to keep an eye on this one! The 2D-HD graphics look stunning, and the lighting in the trailer is really impressive. It makes the game pop in a way that wouldn't have been possible in the 16-bit era, and it works quite well. The look still evokes classic Dragon Quest games, but with a modern flair. Hopefully Square Enix will have much more information in the coming months!

Are you excited for Dragon Quest III: 2D-HD Remake? What do you think of the game's visuals? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!