Dragon Ball FighterZ on Its Lowest Setting Is Retro Arcade Glory

The release of Dragon Ball FighterZ has smashed records and engaged a worldwide fan base in unique ways that have never been seen before. But with that multi-genre fan base, and a few curious gamers, some interesting reveals have surfaced. No, we’re not talking about data mining — rather, a couple of creative players have found a way to pixelate the game and make it look like more of a classic arcade fighting game. This fits the game almost perfectly, give Dragon Ball’s solid history as a staple of anime nostalgia that most current nerdy adults remember growing up with on Saturday mornings, or on Toonami in the late afternoon.

One Twitter user decided to capture some game play with the settings changed, so check that out below, and follow the setting adjustments pictured in order to try it for yourself.

Playing FighterZ on the lowest settings on PC is an experience pic.twitter.com/m6uSLKLoLF — Pixelbuster (@Nittomata) January 26, 2018

The trick is pretty simple: head into the settings and lower the graphics quality, then get to playing:

You wanna know something even better? The resolution can go all the way down to 320×200. It’s funny cause that’s the normal resolution of an IBM PC from 1981-1983 pic.twitter.com/K8tdkFR0gU — Pixelbuster (@Nittomata) January 26, 2018

It’s not the most perfect “mod” in the world, but it sure does bring back memories of older fighting games, and an era where nearly every single “shonen” anime had at least one fighting game spin-off. With Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco looks like it’s trying to reboot that era (some of the publisher’s latest games out also include Gintama Rumble and The Seven Deadly Sins: The Knights of Brittania for example), which isn’t a bad thing when one considers how popular anime has remained for decades.

For the unacquainted, here’s everything you can expect from the new 2.5D fighter:

After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay to audiences worldwide.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.