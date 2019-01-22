‘Dreams’ Players Recreate ‘P.T.’ Demo and ‘Dead Space’ In Recent Beta

Media Molecule's build-your-own-game adventure Dreams has been in the works for some time now; but as there's finally a beta available, it looks like the PlayStation 4 release could see a release sometime this year. And we can't wait to see what we can do with its toolset, especially after glimpsing at what two savvy beta players have managed to put together.

Even though the beta's NDA has been broken, it's given these players the freedom to show off what they can do with Dreams' engine, including creating experiences from other games.

One player has managed to recreate the first 30 seconds of the infamous P.T. demo from Hideo Kojima. You may recall that particular demo that was released years ago, as a precursor for a Silent Hills project that never came to be since it was cancelled by Konami. The demo has since vanished from download, becoming the stuff of infamy. And now, thanks to this beta owner, you can see what it looks like in Dreams. Wow.

PT recreated in Dreams pic.twitter.com/VdwlXY21rp — Sergeant Bike (@sergeantbike) January 20, 2019

The specific attention given to the demo is startling, and you can even hear the audio of the newscast in the background. Granted, no spooky stuff pops up, but this could be just the beginning of this particular user's work. We'll see what else they have planned for the beta in the days ahead.

Speaking of content that can take you by surprise...who remembers the Dead Space games from Electronic Arts? These were an atmospheric delight and a genuine exercise in terror, as you battled evil Necromorphs all in the name of surviving in, preferably, one piece. Another Twitter user named Cal Gee has just shared footage of what Dead Space would look like recreated in Dreams, and, again, wow.

They recreated Dead Space in #Dreams now? How tf pic.twitter.com/g9xxLc9koi — Cal Gee (@thecalgee) January 22, 2019

Although it's only about 30 seconds of footage or so, the attention to detail here is astounding, especially with lighting and distant objects. Again, no monsters, but this could be the start of a much bigger demo.

Keep in mind that these two particular examples just came from the beta. Once the full game releases, who knows what Dreams' audience will be able to create? It could even see a bigger community than what LittleBigPlanet was able to drum up years ago. Fingers crossed!

Dreams should release sometime this year for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

