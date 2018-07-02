Rumor: Media Molecule’s PlayStation 4 Game Dreams May Have a Release Date

We’ve been seeing bits of pieces of Media Molecule’s fascinating new project, Dreams, over the past couple of years. However, the one thing we haven’t gotten from the project is any kind of release date. But it appears that a listing from Amazon Italy might just be pointing the way.

The retail listing indicates that the game will make its way to both physical and digital release starting on February 22, 2019. That seems to be a pretty solid date, going on a Friday. That said, there are two things to consider.

One, the Amazon Italy listing doesn’t speak for Media Molecule. While the game has moved on quite a ways in development, there’s nothing that indicates it’s in the final phases. At least, not yet. We could see an announcement at PlayStation Experience this December though.

Second, if the release date does hold, that will put Dreams in direct contention with Sony‘s Days Gone, which is already penciled in for that date. While they’re two different experiences for unique types of players, it does seem odd that Sony would release two blockbusters in one day — especially when they can space them apart like they did for God of War and Detroit: Become Human earlier in the year, releasing them a month apart.

We’ve reached out to Media Molecule but haven’t heard anything yet. So for now, take this Dreams rumor with a grain of salt. But we would like to see it make its way out soon, if only because we’ve got our own dreams to put together. And yes, that means jamming with a band of weird-looking musicians that really know how to get down.

Dreams comes from the team that put LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway on the map. With it, you can “create, play and share your own games and experiences” utilizing a number of tools. We’ve tried the game out in the past and it definitely has some cool stuff working for it. Plus, if it can build up a community like LittleBigPlanet has in the past, we’re in for quite a treat.

When Dreams does release, it’ll be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.