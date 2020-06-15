Dungeons & Dragons Books are Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Amazon
Amazon is currently running a buy 2, get 1 free deal on a collection of 300 books, movies, toys, and games that includes numerous Dungeons & Dragons titles. What's more, there's a separate sale going on that features automatically applied coupons on a range of D&D books that bring the prices down considerably.
You can shop the buy 2, get 1 free sale here on Amazon. You can highlight the Dungeons & Dragons titles by using the sale search bar, or simply check out our list below. Beyond that you'll find the list of D&D books that include coupons. Both of these sales could end at any time so jump on them while you can.
- Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set
- Dungeons & Dragons Monster Manual
- Eberron: Rising from the Last War
- D&D Waterdeep Dragon Heist
- Xanathar's Guide to Everything
- D&D Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes
- Explorer's Guide to Wildemount
- Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide
- Curse of Strahd
- Tomb of Annihilation
- Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons
- Dungeons & Dragons Character Sheets
Coupons:
- Player's Handbook - $5.41 coupon
- Dungeon Master's Guide - $3.68 coupon
- Volo's Guide to Monsters - $5.87 coupon
- Ghosts of Saltmarsh - $4.02 coupon
