Dungeons & Dragons Books are Super Cheap on Amazon Today

In years past, Amazon has run a holiday deal that offers $5 off physical books when you spend $20. That deal is back again for 2019, but this year they’ve narrowed the eligible selection to several hundred books as opposed to every physical book that they sell. On the plus side, numerous Dungeons & Dragons books are included, and the additional $5 discount brings the prices down to all-time low levels.

You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts (use the search bar just above the products in the promotion to highlight the Dungeons & Dragons titles), but we’ve highlighted some of the best eligible D&D titles below…

On a related note, if you’re looking to get started with Dungeons & Dragons, replace your old core rulebooks, or give a D&D-themed gift, the fancy core rulebooks gift set will fit the bill. At the time of writing, you can grab the set on Amazon for $78.99 after a bonus $2.99 coupon is automatically applied (note: the coupon could disappear at any moment). That’s 54% off the list price and an all-time low. It’s the first time we’ve ever seen it drop below the previous low of $81.98.

