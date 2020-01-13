Dungeons & Dragons Critical Role-Themed Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount is Already 31% Off

This morning, Wizards of the Coast officially announced a Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting book entitled Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount, and it was created in partnership with Critical Role. In fact, it contains “mysteries revealed for the first time by Critical Role Dungeon Master, Matthew Mercer.”

Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $34.71 (31% off) with a ship date slated for March 17th. Note that you won’t be charged until the book ships, and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you pre-order and the release date. We can see this title going as high as 40% off for brief periods, and much lower than 31% off for extended periods, so locking this deal down now is a pretty great safety net. The official description reads:

“A war brews on a continent that has withstood more than its fair share of conflict. The Dwendalian Empire and the Kryn Dynasty are carving up the lands around them, and only the greatest heroes would dare stand between them. Somewhere in the far corners of this war-torn landscape are secrets that could end this conflict and usher in a new age of peace—or burn the world to a cinder.”

“Create a band of heroes and embark on a journey across the continent of Wildemount, the setting for Campaign 2 of the hit Dungeons & Dragons series Critical Role. Within this book, you’ll find new character options, a heroic chronicle to help you craft your character’s backstory, four different starting adventures, and everything a Dungeon Master needs to breathe life into a Wildemount-based D&D campaign…”

Delve through the first Dungeons & Dragons book to let players experience the game as played within the world of Critical Role, the world’s most popular livestreaming D&D show.

Uncover a trove of options usable in any D&D game, featuring subclasses, spells, magic items, monsters, and more, rooted in the adventures of Exandria—such as Vestiges of Divergence and the possibility manipulating magic of Dunamancy.

Start a Dungeons & Dragons campaign in any of Wildemount’s regions using a variety of introductory adventures, dozens of regional plot seeds, and the heroic chronicle system—a way to create character backstories rooted in Wildemount.

Explore every corner of Wildemount and discover mysteries revealed for the first time by Critical Role Dungeon Master, Matthew Mercer.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.