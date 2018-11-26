‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Books Get Big Cyber Monday Deals

Whether you are a looking to get into Dungeons & Dragons or you’ve been playing for years, Amazon has Cyber Monday deals going on everything from the core books to the gorgeous new special edition of Art & Arcana: A Visual History. Many of these prices are the lowest we’ve ever seen by a mile.

A full breakdown of the deals can be found below – there are 12 in all. Keep in mind that most of these books are eligible for the Amazon $5 Black Friday / Cyber Monday discount on physical books priced over $20 when you use the code NOVBOOK18 at checkout. Many of them also have bonus discounts that are automatically added at checkout. The prices listed below include all applicable discounts.

1. Art & Arcana Special Edition: $59.23 (41% discount + $8.73 bonus discount + NOVBOOK18 discount)

2. Art & Arcana Standard Edition: $23.90 (32% discount + $5.10 bonus + NOVBOOK18)

3. Player’s Handbook: $22.27 (45% discount + NOVBOOK18)

4. Dungeon Master’s Guide: $20.79 (45% discount + $1.68 bonus + NOVBOOK18)

5. Monster Manual: $20.65 (45% discount + $1.68 bonus + NOVBOOK18)

6. Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: $10.19 (40% discount + $1.78 bonus – it is also eligible for NOVBOOK18 if the total book purchase is over $20)

7. Xanathar’s Guide to Everything: $23.87 (32% discount + $5.09 bonus + NOVBOOK18)

8. Waterdeep Dragon Heist: $21.71 (41% discount + $2.73 bonus + NOVBOOK18)

9. Dungeon of the Mad Mage: $21.71 (37% discount + $4.67 bonus + NOVBOOK18)

10. Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica: $21.71 (40% discount + $3.26 bonus + NOVBOOK18)

11. Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes: $22.06 (42% discount + $1.77 bonus + NOVBOOK18)

12. Volo’s Guide to Monsters: $23.87 (34% discount + $3.94 bonus + NOVBOOK18)

At the very least, the NOVBOOK18 promotion is set to end after Cyber Monday, so take advantage of this crazy discount stacking opportunity while you can.

