5 Best Sci-Fi RPGs That Aren’t Mass Effect

Sci-fi RPGs aren’t as prevalent as their fantasy counterparts, but there are certainly enough of them to keep fans entertained for the foreseeable future. That being said, for the most part, if you were to ask someone for a recommendation of a genuinely great sci-fi RPG, they’re probably going to tell you to play Mass Effect. Look, I understand the hype around BioWare’s seminal masterpiece, but we’ve all played it to death at this point and are looking for something a little different. It is time to retire Mass Effect and ditch your 100th playthrough in favor of a different, albeit just as good, sci-fi RPG.

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For those who want truly obscure and underrated sci-fi RPGs, I have you covered in a separate list. However, these entries are popular titles, and some lesser-known ones, that should be played by everyone at least once. Much like the aforementioned Mass Effect, these sci-fi RPGs deliver once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will almost certainly change you one way or another. If you’re looking for sprawling sci-fi open-worlds, choice-driven, narrative-heavy adventures, or just some good old-fashioned spacefaring adventures, then these sci-fi RPGs that are absolutely in no way Mass Effect-adjacent are the perfect choice for you.

5. The Technomancer

Image Courtesy of Spiders

If you want a game that feels like Mass Effect without actually being Mass Effect, then Spider’s criminally underrated The Technomancer is the ideal game. Adopting many of the core mechanics found in a BioWare RPG, The Technomancer weaves a compelling sci-fi narrative full of conspiracies, twists and turns, and a plethora of memorable companions. It’s got real-time combat with a strategic twist, numerous dialogue options that affect the outcome of certain quests, the aforementioned companions that aid in combat, and a suite of upgradable stats and skills that can help you out in a pinch.

The Technomancer was largely overlooked due to its occasionally janky gameplay and relatively outdated visuals, but I’d argue that it absolutely holds up today. A benefit of its underrated status is that it has been made extremely cheap on Steam, a boon that is made all the better considering the game’s surprisingly lengthy runtime. Sure, some aspects are lacking the level of polish BioWare can afford to give its games, but there is so much ambition, creativity, and passion poured into The Technomancer that you can’t help but have a good time. Spider’s masterfully crafted sci-fi RPG epic is the perfect game for fans of Mass Effect, as it is ostensibly a spiritual successor.

4. The Outer Worlds

Image Courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment

Veering firmly away from Mass Effect territory while remaining within the realms of sci-fi RPGs is Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds. Despite The Outer Worlds practically being killed by its developer after the release of the second entry, both games are still incredibly compelling sci-fi RPGs that deliver the spacefaring, planet-hopping, epic adventures one expects from this type of experience. Much like Mass Effect, you’ll explore several distinct planets, each with its own side quests and central plots to follow, accompanied by an assortment of misfits and quirky characters with their own stories to tell.

The core difference is that The Outer Worlds feels closer in design to the Fallout games than it does to BioWare’s legendarily good sci-fi epic. You play from a first-person perspective, there’s a greater emphasis on approaching missions however you please, and the exploration is more focused, but consequently limited to just a handful of planets. Either entry in the series is worth playing as they aren’t narratively connected to one another, but the second is undeniably the superior choice when it comes to gameplay.

3. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Image Courtesy of BioWare

If you want another BioWare game that isn’t Mass Effect but is still very much a sci-fi RPG, then look no further than Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Released four years before Commander Shepherd first set foot on Eden Prime, Knights of the Old Republic ostensibly served as the precursor to what would become BioWare’s approach to all of its RPGs. It sported a robust morality system that allowed players to decide how much they wanted to veer toward the dark or light side, which was meaningfully affected by the player’s choices throughout the narrative. So, typical BioWare fare.

What made KOTOR so special was just how authentic a Star Wars experience it was, from its stunning vistas and heavy use of recognizable iconography to its writing and incredible cast of characters. Frankly, I’m not convinced you’ll find a better Star Wars video game (although the Star Wars Jedi games come pretty close), as even Obsidian Entertainment’s sequel to KOTOR doesn’t quite reach the heights the first game achieved. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of BioWare’s best games and a must-play for those who love Mass Effect.

2. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

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Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader isn’t just a phenomenal CRPG and a great introduction to the 40K universe; it’s easily one of the best sci-fi RPGs ever made. Its high-quality writing, coupled with richly detailed worldbuilding and fleshing out of the fascinating 40K lore, makes it a compelling adventure well-worth embarking upon. For long-term fans, Rogue Trader focuses on practically every facet of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, so you don’t have to don the bulky armor of a Space Marine like you do in practically every other Warhammer video game. For those completely new to the grimdark universe, there’s enough on offer here to get you fully invested, and anything that doesn’t make sense is brilliantly condensed into a very handy codex.

Like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Rogue Trader has a somewhat unfair advantage in that it is utilizing a well-known existing sci-fi IP to bolster its storytelling capabilities. However, as someone who has played plenty of terrible Warhammer 40,000 video games, I can safely say that it is what you do with that IP that counts, and Rogue Trader absolutely makes the most of it. Featuring a roster of some of the best companions and side characters in any sci-fi RPG, a gripping main story, a plethora of unique and interesting locations, and fantastic XCOM-esque combat, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a sci-fi CRPG that I guarantee fans of Mass Effect will adore.

1. Cyberpunk 2077

Image Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

Of course, no list about the best sci-fi RPGs would be complete without a mention of the legendarily good Cyberpunk 2077. There is nothing I can say about this masterpiece that hasn’t already been said, which, I suppose, is a compliment in itself. However, for those who are eager to get stuck into a truly compelling narrative set in a distinct world packed with sci-fi buzzwords, slang, and lore tidbits that’ll keep you invested the whole way through, then Cyberpunk 2077 is for you. Even if you don’t care about narrative (although what self-respecting Mass Effect fan doesn’t care about narrative), Cyberpunk 2077 is still a great time, as its gunplay, stealth, and RPG elements make customizing your build and approaching each mission a lot of fun.

Of course, Cyberpunk 2077 and Mass Effect differ in numerous ways. Like The Outer Worlds, this is a first-person shooter with a greater focus on a singular sprawling location rather than several distinct planets. However, Night City will quickly start to feel like a second home, as it is a location so ridiculously detailed and perfectly designed that you’ll find yourself utterly immersed. It made me fall in love with the sci-fi RPG genre all over again, something I didn’t believe would be possible after Mass Effect achieved a similar result so many years before. Cyberpunk 2077 is a must-play, but I suspect everyone already knows that. If you didn’t, well, you do now.

What sci-fi RPG would you recommend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!