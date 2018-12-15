New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Supplement Adds More Magic Items to Find in Undermountain

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement adds dozens of new magic items and monsters for players to discover in the already dangerous megadungeon Undermountain.

Earlier this year, Dungeons & Dragons released Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage, a new adventure that sends adventurers through all 23 floors of the famed Undermountain dungeon. While the D&D team designed each floor to contain plenty of surprises, many DMs have the desire to add their own flavor to the campaign, especially with experienced players that may have travelled through Undermountain before.

Halaster’s Hoard, a new 124 page supplement spearheaded by R P Davis and published via the DMs Guild, contains nearly 100 new items and dozens of new monsters designed with Undermountain in mind. While the items and creatures contained in Halaster’s Hoard can be used in any dungeon, the creative team has added lore and backhistory explaining how many of these items ended up discarded in Undermountain.

Some of the more interesting items in Halaster’s Hoard includes the Blackflock Robe, an item that allows players to transform into a flock of birds to escape from attacks, or the Gibbering Lump, a grotesque fleshy crown that allows players to automatically succeed on Wisdom saving throws once per long rest and deal out psychic damage as a sort of feedback against the attacker. There’s also more mundane items like the Jar of Angry Bees (which houses a swarm of clockwork bees that can be unleashed on enemies) or the Olefactory Glasses, which allows players to see smells while wearing them.

The monster section contains a variety of strange monsters, ranging from new types of golems to the hilarious and deadly Goblin Aces, a group of artificially created goblins created to fly magically-powered planes in a pocket dimension for Halaster’s own amusement. There’s also the Particularly Cross House Cat, cats infused with magic by Halaster and let loose within Undermountain to challenge particularly wary or foolish wizards. Many of the creatures found in Halaster’s Hoard were created in the same darkly mischievous spirit as the traps and challenges found within Dungeon of the Mad Mage.

Halaster’s Hoard is a fantastic supplement for Dungeon of the Mad Mage. The magic items are a mix of innovative and practical without adding too many gamebreaking effects, while the monsters can add some variety and surprises, especially when players are lingering on a floor for more sessions than anticipated.

You can purchase Halaster’s Hoard for $14.95 on DMs Guild.