Last Day to Claim Epic Dungeons & Dragons Humble Comics Bundle

If you’ve been wanting to dive deeper into Dungeons & Dragons lore, there’s a Humble Bundle that you can’t afford to miss. For one more day, the Humble Comics Bundle will be featuring a big selection of new and old D&D comics for you to enjoy. You can check out the entire selection right here.

“We’ve joined IDW’s adventuring party to resurrect a bundle of D&D comics… plus a few new treasures. Score stories like Dungeons & Dragons: Shadows of the Vampire, Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt: Neverwinter Tales, and Dungeons & Dragons: Legends of Baldur’s Gate. No dice required to get rolling on this reading!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re new to Humble Bundle, here’s the deal: There are three price tiers from you to choose form. Tier 1 asks you to pay whatever you want; anything over a dollar. As long as you spend a buck or more, you get a bunch of stuff. Tier 2 asks you to beat the average donation price, which obviously varies. As long as you beat the average, you get all of the tier 1 stuff, and a lot more. The tier 3 price is always set in stone, and includes all tier 1 and tier 2 items, and still more. Here’s what’s available in each tier of the Dungeons & Dragons bundle:

Tier 1 – Pay what you want:

Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt, Vol. 1: Homeland

Dungeons & Dragons: Legends of Baldur’s Gate

Dungeons & Dragons Vol. 1: Shadowplague

Dungeons & Dragons Vol. 2

Dungeons & Dragons Vol. 3

Tier 2 – Pay $8 or more (includes tier 1):

Dungeons & Dragons: Cutter

Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt, Vol. 2: Exile

Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt: Neverwinter Tales

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Vol. 1: Ianto’s Tomb

Dungeons & Dragons: Abraxis Wren of Eberron

Tier 3 – Pay $15 or more (includes tiers 1 and 2):

Dungeons & Dragons: Frost Giant’s Fury

Dungeons & Dragons: Evil at Baldur’s Gate #1

Dungeons & Dragons: Shadows of the Vampire

Dungeons & Dragons Classics Vol. 1

Dungeons & Dragons Classics Vol. 2

Dungeons & Dragons Classics Vol. 3

Dungeons & Dragons Classics Vol. 4

Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Vol.1

Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 1

Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 2

Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 3

Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 4

As you can see, there is enough material here to keep you occupied for months and months. If you’re needing a break from being dungeon master, and just want to kick back and spend some time immersing yourself in the deeper Dungeons & Dragons lore for inspiration, then this is the perfect bundle for you. You only have about 24 hours from the time of writing to claim it, so act fast!