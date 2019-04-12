Most Popular ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Spells Are All Healing Spells

D&D Beyond has revealed its list of most popular Dungeons & Dragons spells, and unsurprisingly the list is dominated by healing spells. Earlier this week, D&D Beyond Developer Adam Bradford showed off several charts on his weekly Dev Update Twitch stream that took a look at some of the most popular spells used on the platform. Bradford tabulated the results by looking at spells explicitly prepared by certain classes (such as the Cleric or Wizard) or spells that a player chooses to learn when they level up (such as a sorcerer or bard.) Topping the overall list were two common healing spells, Cure Wounds and Healing Word, which can provide critical healing either in or out of combat.

Healing Word was also the most popular spell used by the Bard and Cleric classes, while Cure Wounds was the most popular spell prepared by Druids and Paladins. In addition, Cure Wounds also was the second most popular spell in the Ranger class after Hunter’s Mark. Other popular spells include Detect Magic, Shield, Charm Person, and Magic Missile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Sorcerers and Wizards had similar spells at the top of their lists, as both most often had Shield and Magic Missile on their list of spells. The Warlock had the most variety, having Hellish Rebuke and Hex on the top of its list. Bradford noted that the Warlock’s list of most popular spells was probably influenced by the Fiend Pact subclass being D&D Beyond’s most popular Warlock subclass, likely as it was available as free content on its site.

Bradford noted that D&D Beyond’s most popular spells skewed towards low level spells, as the majority of D&D campaigns tend to focus on low to mid-level adventurers. While there are plenty of campaigns that go all the way to Level 20, the majority tends to end somewhere between Levels 6 and 11.

You can check out Bradford’s full rundown of popular spells here. Let us know what you think of D&D’s most popular spells in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCbus to chat all things D&D!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!