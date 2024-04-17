Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Trailer Features Voice of Vecna

Wizards of the Coast has released a trailer for their adventure involving the notorious Vecna earlier today, featuring a voice familiar for Dungeons & Dragons fans in the titular role. While Neil Newbon is a name immediately recognizable currently due to the overwhelming praise toward his portrayal of Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3, Newbon has first returned to D&D to voice the god-lich, who is trying to remake the universe in his image.

Vecna: Eve of Ruin features 256 beautiful pages, the hardcover adventure book designed for 10th to 20th level characters. The book features:

Double-sided poster map



30+ Terrifying new monsters spawning from all over the multiverse



Detailed character dossiers with exclusive insights into legendary allies who you may recognize from other D&D adventures



D&D Beyond digital copy of Vecna: Eve of Ruin



Pre-ordering before Vecna: Eve of Ruin's May 21st release allows D&D Beyond access to Vecna: Nest of the Eldritch Eye starting April 16th, early access to Vecna: Eve of Ruin on D&D Beyond starting May 7th, and exclusive preorder perks including a digital dice set, 11 frames, and four backdrops.

Newbon recently spoke to IGN and expressed an interest in exploring Astarion more in the future, stating, "Most characters, once I've finished with the work, especially on long jobs, and this was a particularly long job, I usually have a compartmentalization and it's like, 'Great, that's done.' I'm happy moving forward to the next role. With Astarion, his rhythm is still very much alive inside me somewhere and I feel I'm not done with him. But you know, it's not my call. Hopefully, at some point, I get to reprise him. I'd love to do that, but we'll have to wait and see."

Suffice to say, Newbon hopes he can return to the role, but as for the future of Astarion and those he encountered in Baldur's Gate 3, Hasbro seems to be aware that future appearances would work in the favor and that fans want more. While aware this is what fans want, it's still far too early in the process to say with any certainty where that will be. In a recent interview with PC Gamer and Hasbro's Eugene Evans, the senior vice president of Digital Strategy and Licensing stated, "I think it's too early to express specifics and I think that there's a much bigger question about how we approach Baldur's Gate in the future. But I would like to think that all of those characters, for the sake of the fans, could potentially appear in future products."

As for which studio will take on the continuation of the Baldur's Gate franchise now that Larian Studios is focusing its attention away from Dungeons & Dragons, Hasbro intends to take their time to find the right partner. In the meantime, additional D&D games are on the way!

What do you think of Newbon's voice as Vecna, and are you looking forward to his Eve of Ruin? Let us know in the comments!