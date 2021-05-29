Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Will Add Couch Co-Op Post Launch

✖

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will add a local co-op mode to the game after launch, with a goal of having the mode ready for the first free DLC launch later this summer. Tuque Games announced plans for a local co-op mode for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance on its weekly Dev Stream, providing players with a way to play the game with their friends while using a single console and game. Dark Alliance previously only had plans for online multiplayer, which received some criticism from prospective players.

Just announced on the Dev Stream: We heard you loud and clear. After Dark Alliance launches, our main priority is supporting 2-player split-screen couch co-op for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. We’re working to have this ready for our first free DLC this summer. pic.twitter.com/WkoFimeBHi — Dark Alliance (@DarkAlliance) May 28, 2021

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is an action RPG in which players take control of famed drow ranger Drizzt Do'Urden and his friends the Companions of the Hall. Players will run through individual levels tearing through enemies, collecting loot, and gaining XP so that they can take on stronger enemies and harder difficulty levels. Dark Alliance's gameplay will focus on stacking move combos and working together with other players to figure out the best way of handling hordes of enemies. A large component of the game involves multiplayer, with players having the ability to play with their friends or utilize online matchmaking to take on levels.

Recently, movie star and Dungeons & Dragons fan Joe Manganiello teased that he would be voicing one of the main villains of the game - a frost giant named Ufaar Kelvinson.

In addition to Dark Alliance, there are several other Dungeons & Dragons video games in development. Larian Studios is working on the long-awaited Baldur's Gate 3, while Hidden Path is working on an open world game set in one of the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be released on June 22nd for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from Day 1.