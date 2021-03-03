Hidden Path Entertainment Is Making an Open World Dungeons & Dragons Video Game

Hidden Path Entertainment is hiring staff to make an open world Dungeons & Dragons video game. Last week, Hasbro confirmed that Hidden Path Entertainment was one of several video game developers working on Dungeons & Dragons products. Hidden Path then provided additional details about their upcoming D&D video game when they posted several job positions for an "AAA, third-person, open-world fantasy RPG" set within the Dungeons & Dragons franchise. The positions include a graphics programmer, a lead graphics programmer, a senior technical artist, and a writer. Additionally, Whitney Beltran, the designer of the tabletop RPG Bluebeard's Bride, is confirmed as the game's narrative director. No other details about the game were announced.

Hidden Path is hiring! We are in development on a AAA, third-person, open-world fantasy RPG that will be taking place inside the Dungeons & Dragons franchise.

- Graphics Programmer

- Lead Graphics Programmer

- Senior Technical Artist

- Writer

More info:https://t.co/gs8ld6AJL3 — Hidden Path Ent (@HiddenPathEnt) March 2, 2021

Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division is working on a dearth of Dungeons & Dragons projects, ranging from video games to live action television and movie products. Numerous D&D video games are in the pipeline, including Larian Studio's Baldur's Gate 3 and Dark Alliance, which is developed by the Hasbro-owned Tuque Games. OtherSide is also developing a D&D video game. These video games are seen as a big part of Wizards of the Coast's future growth. Hasbro, which recently spun off Wizards into its own division that oversees digital projects for all Hasbro IP, believes that Wizards of the Coast is on pace to double its revenue from 2018 to 2023.

In addition to the video game projects, the entertainment arm of Hasbro is also working on several D&D projects. A live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie starring Christopher Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, and Rege-Jean Page is about to start filming, with a planned release in 2022. Hugh Grant was recently cast as the villain for that movie. Additionally, eOne is actively working on several D&D television projects, including one by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad.