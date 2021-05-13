Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance Coming to Xbox Game Pass at Launch

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be available on Xbox Game Pass as soon as the game is released. Wizards of the Coast announced that its new console game Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be available on Xbox Game Pass on the game's launch day, June 22nd. That means that subscribers of Xbox Game Pass can play the game on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows 10 PC, and phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming without paying an additional fee. The game will remain free to Game Pass subscribers as long as it remains on Game Pass. Additionally, the game will support PC and console cross-play from day one. The news was accompanied by a new trailer, which can be viewed above.

Dark Alliance is a new action RPG developed by Tuque Games, a game studio owned by Wizards of the Coast. The game is set in the Icewind Dale region of the Forgotten Realms and stars the iconic drow ranger Drizzt Do'Urden and his famed Companions of the Hall. Each of the four characters in Dark Alliance has their own style of gameplay and special abilities, along with team-attacks that work well whether playing as a duo or in a full four person party. You can check out ComicBook.com's preview of Dark Alliance here.

Players will battle over 30 different Dungeons & Dragons monsters, including beholders, frost giants, and dragons, while hunting for the powerful Crystal Shard - an artifact that should be familiar to any Drizzt fan. Along the way, players will level up their abilities, find valuable loot, armor, and items, and test their mettle against some of the most powerful D&D monsters around.

In addition to the new Dark Alliance game, re-releases of the original Dark Alliance and Dark Alliance 2, which are both set in the same world but are otherwise wholly separate games, were also announced.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be released for the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PCs on June 22nd.