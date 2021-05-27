Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Adds Joe Manganiello to Voice Cast

✖

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has added Hollywood superstar Joe Manganiello to its voice cast. Earlier today, Tuque Studios released a new video clip from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance showing off a clip of Utaar Kelvinson, the descendant of the legendary frost giant Kelvin. Utaar's voice might seem a bit familiar in the trailer, and that's because he's voiced by Justice League and True Blood actor Joe Manganiello. Shortly after Tuque Games posted the clip, Manganiello confirmed the news on his own Twitter account. You can check out the clip of Utaar below:

This guy's voice sounds so familiar... pic.twitter.com/cOQ1jyiZ4N — Dark Alliance (@DarkAlliance) May 26, 2021

Manganiello is Hollywood's best known Dungeons & Dragons fan, having been a vocal advocate of the game for years. Not only has Manganiello appeared in multiple celebrity Dungeons & Dragons games, he also hosts a star-studded weekly D&D game with players that includes Vince Vaughn and AEW wrestler Paul Wight (formerly known as the Big Show during his time at WWE). Manganiello is even a credited Dungeons & Dragons writer, having contributed to the 2019 adventure Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus. Manganiello's personal player character Arkhan the Cruel appears in the adventure as an NPC along with several other characters created by Manganiello. Manganiello has also collaborated with the Dungeons & Dragons brand for his Death Saves line of streetwear.

While Manganiello is best known for his live action performances, he also has a number of voice acting credits to his name, including a role in the upcoming horror-fantasy movie The Spine of Night and the animated movie Koati alongside his wife Sofia Vergara.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is an upcoming action roleplaying game starring the iconic drow ranger Drizzt Do'Urden and the Companions of the Hall. Players will battle their way through multiple stages, fighting iconic monsters like frost giants, beholders, and liches along the way. Dark Alliance will feature online play, so that players can fill their party with friends or random players and team up in a series of epic battles.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will be released on June 22nd for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will be available on Game Pass upon release.