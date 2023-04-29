Dungeons & Dragons: Eberron Creator Announces He's No Longer Publishing New Eberron Material

The creator of the popular Dungeons & Dragons setting Eberron has announced that he is shutting down the publishing house that has released multiple Eberron sourcebooks over the past few years. Yesterday, Keith Baker's KB Presents publishing house, which has published multiple sourcebooks on the DMs Guild dedicated to expanding and updated Eberron, announced that it would be shutting down on June 30th. The four titles published by KB Presents will still be available on the DMs Guild and managed by Visionary Production and Design. A fifth book in KB Presents' Eberron series will also be published by Visionary later this year. You can read the full announcement down below:

Baker originally created Eberron for the Wizards of the Coast Fantasy Setting Search, a contest meant to help Wizards find a new setting for Dungeons & Dragons. The fusion of noir, steampunk, and technofantasy proved popular, and Wizards continued to support the setting through multiple editions. Baker won $100,000 as part of the contest and remained involved with developing the world over the next 20 years, with Baker credited as a co-writer in the most recent Wizards of the Coast-published release Eberron: Rising from the Last War.

After Rising from the Last War was released in 2018, Wizards announced that the Eberron setting would be supported via the DMs Guild, a platform co-owned by Wizards of the Coast that allowed third parties to release digital game supplements for Dungeons & Dragons that used official D&D IP. Baker created KB Presents to publish Eberron content on the DMs Guild and published four books that greatly expanded the lore and setting of Eberron beyond what was featured in Rising from the Last War. While Baker continued to grow Eberron on the DMs Guild, the setting and its contents were always owned by Wizards of the Coast.

On Twitter, Baker noted that he would be working on projects for his Twogether Studios and would answer questions/clarify lore about Eberron on his Patreon page.