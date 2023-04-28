Dungeons & Dragons Comes to Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is getting into the Dungeons & Dragons business. Today, Build-A-Bear announced they were selling a Dungeons & Dragons-branded Adult Red Dragon, which will be an online exclusive item. The new red dragon can be purchased either naked or dressed in a Dungeons & Dragons-branded t-shirt. Sadly, the dragon does not come with any kind of voice chip, so the dragon will be unable to taunt foolish adventurers or roar when hugged. The dragon will cost $36 on its own or $45 with the t-shirt.

Red dragons are possibly the most iconic monsters within Dungeons & Dragons and are typically considered to be the most powerful and dangerous of all the evil chromatic dragons. With the ability to breathe fire and resist immense heat, red dragons have a reputation for having the biggest hoards of treasure and also consider themselves to be superior over all other creatures. Even when depicted humorously (such as in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), red dragons are still considered to be a true threat to anyone it crosses.

The new Build-A-Bear collaboration is the latest cross-brand crossover for Dungeons & Dragons, which has become increasingly recognizable in recent years thanks to prominent exposure on shows like Stranger Things and a rapidly growing playerbase. The recently released Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves should help increase exposure even further and the game's publisher Wizards of the Coast is preparing to release a new set of core rulebooks with major revised rules to celebrate the game's 50th anniversary.