Dungeons & Dragons' Emerald Dragon Gets a New Look

The emerald dragon is coming back to Dungeons & Dragons with a brand new look. Earlier this week, WizKids revealed that they would release an Emerald Dragon premium figure later this year. As part of the announcement, WizKids released several renders of the figure, which shows the emerald dragon having a long serpentine-like neck, smooth skin, and barbs on its tail and back. You can check out a first look at the Adult Emerald Dragon figure, which retails for $99 and will be available in November, below:

(Photo: WizKids)

(Photo: WizKids)

The Emerald Dragon and its gem dragon kin are receiving updated lore and new statblocks in Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, a new sourcebook about dragons that will be released in October. While Emerald Dragons (and other gem dragons) were first introduced in the pages of Dragon magazine way back in 1980 and were "officially" added to D&D lore in the Monstrous Compendium Fiend Folio Appendix in 1992. But the new figure indicates that the Emerald Dragon is getting a re-design, as the emerald dragons were first depicted as having rougher, more rock-like skin, a more angular face, and a different body type. The designs seem to draw from the art style of famed fantasy artist Larry Elmore, but with smoother skin in place of scales, which continues a trend that started with the re-design of sapphire dragons back in 2019.

Wizards of the Coast senior concept artist Shawn Wood commented on the redesign on Twitter, saying that they were some of the biggest changes he's made to D&D characters since his redesign of the firbolg. "I know not everyone will be happy where I took them," he wrote on Twitter. "But I hope most appreciate it."

Fizban's Treasury of Dragons is set to alter several key components of D&D dragon lore, including their place is the cosmos and the source of their magical powers. Not only will some dragons possess "dragon sight" that enables them to commune with their multiversal counterparts, some can even become greatwyrms by coalescing their multiversal selves into one being.

Fizban's Treasure of Dragons will be released on October 19, 2021.