MultiVersus Reveals Battle Pass Changes, Welcome Back Rewards

As of this writing, we're only about a week away from the official launch of MultiVersus. The platform fighter from developer Player First had several betas and test periods over the last several months, but now it's finally ready for primetime. All of that testing has given the team excellent data about various pain points players have been running into, and the MultiVersus team has been announcing several of the largest changes over the last few weeks. That includes a massive change bringing rollback netcode to MultiVersus. Today, the team announced a few more improvements it's making in regards to the MultiVersus battle pass.

MultiVersus Battle Pass Changes

(Photo: WB Games)

There are several changes on the docket for the MultiVersus battle pass. Among the most notable is that everyone who previously played the game will get the Season 1 premium battle pass for free. This is part of the team rewarding players who participated in the various betas. Through that, those payers will also get Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th for free. They'll also grab a few other cosmetic rewards, including the Banana Guard announcer pack. On top of that, everyone who plays MultiVersus at launch can unlock Banana Guard from Adventure Time after logging in for three days.

First Player Games says that it's taken a look at the battle pass and has decided to add several "high-value items in both the free and premium tiers." That means players will unlock more character variants, currency, and other desired items. During Season 1, that will include the previously mentioned Jason Voorhees character and several new taunts and ringouts.

Finally, the team is also changing the length of the battle pass. Season 1 will last for eight weeks and players who complete the pass early can continue earning currency from the pass indefinitely. Speaking of currency, MultiVersus will launch with four different types: Perk, Fighter, Prestige, and Gleamium. Here's what each of those does and how to earn them:

Perk : Earned in Rifts Mode, Battle Pass, Account Mastery, or Character Mastery. Used to unlock In-Game Perks

: Earned in Rifts Mode, Battle Pass, Account Mastery, or Character Mastery. Used to unlock In-Game Perks Fighter : Earned in Rifts Mode, Battle Pass, Account Mastery, or Character Mastery. Used to unlock Characters

: Earned in Rifts Mode, Battle Pass, Account Mastery, or Character Mastery. Used to unlock Characters Prestige : Earned by acquiring cosmetics. Used to unlock exclusive Prestige Cosmetics

: Earned by acquiring cosmetics. Used to unlock exclusive Prestige Cosmetics Gleamium: Earned via Events, Battle Pass, or purchased directly. Used to buy Cosmetics, Emotes, the Battle Pass, and more

MultiVersus launches on May 28th on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.