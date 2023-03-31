Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Does the Movie Set Up a Sequel?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is meant to be the cornerstone of a potential live-action D&D franchise, but the movie doesn't have an obvious set up for a sequel. The new Dungeons & Dragons movie, which is set in the iconic Forgotten Realms setting from the games, features a group of unlikely heroes foil the plans of a Red Wizard of Thay. The movie doesn't end on an obvious cliffhanger or a set up for a sequel, likely to provide the makers of the next movie with as much room as they can to develop their own story.

That doesn't mean that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves doesn't leave some obvious potential stories for future sequels to explore. The most notable "hanging plot thread" surrounds the mysterious connection between Xenk Yendar and the lich leader of the Red Wizards, Szass Tam. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves provides Xenk with a brief backhistory, showing his escape from Thay during Szass Tam's beckoning death ritual that transformed much of the populace into zombies. Xenk was grabbed by a Thayan zombie during his escape and was somehow branded with a magical tattoo that has dramatically lengthened his lifespan. It's unclear what or how Xenk's connection to Tam is, but it's clear that Xenk has some unfinished business with the necromantic leader of the Red Wizards.

Another direction the sequel could go is a deeper exploration of the Underdark, which made a relatively brief appearance in the film but was the site of some of the movie's most memorable sequences. There are entire civilizations waiting to be explored in the Underdark that were only briefly teased in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and a sequel could be a great way to showcase some of the parts of D&D that makes the movie unique.

A final potential sequel idea incorporates the ancestor of Simon, the sorcerer played by Justice Smith. During the movie, Simon is revealed to be a descendant of Elminster Aumar, who seemingly makes an appearance in the movie as a mental block preventing Simon from attuning to the helm of disjunction. Elminster is still alive in the Forgotten Realms and we could actually meet the famed wizard in a sequel movie.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out in theaters now.