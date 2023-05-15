Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Streaming Premiere Date Revealed

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will hit streaming platforms tomorrow. Paramount+ announced that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be available on its platform starting tomorrow. The unexpected announcement that the movie will be released on streaming comes just a a few weeks after the movie was released on digital VOD and just two months after the movie aired in theaters. The movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant and was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Let the campaign commence! 🐉⚔️ Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves streams tomorrow. #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/041tsiVcAZ — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) May 15, 2023

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves received widespread acclaim when it was first released, with a 91% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a strong A- CinemaScore grade. While the movie had a strong opening box office, it quickly faced stiff competition from a bevy of competitors, most notably the Super Mario Bros. Movie. It's estimated that the movie made over $200 million at the box office, with many expecting that the movie will have "long legs" on streaming and home video.

A Dungeons & Dragons Paramount+ television series is also in development, which is rumored to be set in the same world as the movie franchise. Notably, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was set in Forgotten Realms, the iconic campaign setting home to dozens of Dungeons & Dragons adventures and even more novels and video games. The show's pilot was written by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber and Drew Crevello will serve as showrunner. No other details about the Dungeons & Dragons television show has been announced.

eOne, the entertainment arm of Dungeons & Dragons owner Hasbro, has also announced plans to launch a 24-hour FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channel called Dungeons & Dragons Adventures, with a focus on streaming Actual Play shows and new unscripted content. No platform for that channel has been announced yet, but it's expected to be released this summer.