Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Had Another Secret Cameo

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves features a second cameo appearance in addition to the more publicized one making the rounds on the Internet. Last year, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves director Jonathan Goldstein mentioned that there would be at least one cameo in the movie from a "well-known, well-liked D&D player." Many speculated that it would be Joe Manganiello, Vin Diesel, or perhaps a cast member of Critical Role or Matthew Lillard. It turns out that no one (or at least almost no one) guessed the identity of that "well-known" D&D player, as it seems to be Tom Morello, the frontman for Rage Against the Machine. Morello appears as his D&D character Kimathi Stormhollow, which he plays as in a star-studded D&D game run by Manganiello, and is in the crowd during the Highsun Games, watching the various adventurers get picked off by displacer beasts, mimics, and gelatinous cubes.

Morello is a well-known D&D player, having recently trekked to GaryCon, the TTRPG convention held at Lake Geneva, the birthplace of Dungeons & Dragons and run by the son of D&D's co-founder Gary Gygax. Given his connection with Manganiello, it's likely that he will appear in Manganiello's upcoming documentary about the history of Dungeons & Dragons, which will be released in 2024.

While it's a bit of a surprise that there weren't more cameos in the Dungeons & Dragons movie, it's likely that the international filming schedule and COVID restrictions (the movie was filmed in 2021) likely contributed to the decision to keep cameos at a minimum. Assuming that the movie is a success, there will be plenty of other opportunities for celebrity D&D fans to appear in a future movie or TV series.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out now.