Dungeons & Dragons to Get New Art Book

A sequel to the popular Dungeons & Dragons art book Art & Arcana will be released later this year. Last week, Penguin Random House announced Lore & Legends, a new art book that focuses on the artwork found in 5th Edition rulebooks. The new book was written and designed by the same team that made the 2018 book Art & Arcana – Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Sam Witwer – and will feature over 900 pieces of artwork. Lore & Legends will be released in October and will have a list price of $50.

The trio of Witmer, Newman, and Peterson have worked on multiple large D&D-related projects, including a cookbook featuring recipes inspired by Dungeons & Dragons monsters and locations. Peterson also wrote The Legend of Drizzt Visual Dictionary. Meanwhile, Newman is currently working on a Dungeons & Dragons documentary with Joe Manganiello and also has a D&D board game due for release later this year.

The synopsis of Lore & Legends reads: "When the reimagined fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons debuted in the summer of 2014, tabletop roleplaying games were on the brink of obsolescence. But within a few short years, D&D found greater success than it had ever enjoyed before, even surpassing its 1980s golden age. How did an analog game nearly a half century old become a star in a digital world? For the first time, Lore & Legends reveals the incredible ongoing story of Dungeons & Dragons fifth edition from the perspective of the designers, artists, and players who bring it to life. This comprehensive visual guide illuminates contemporary D&D—its development, evolution, cultural relevance, and popularity—through exclusive interviews and more than 900 pieces of artwork, photography, and advertising curated and analyzed by the authors of the bestselling and Hugo Award–nominated Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana."