Magic: The Gathering Announces Release Date for Dungeons & Dragons Card Set

Magic: The Gathering has announced their release schedule for the remainder of the year, which includes the release date for its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons crossover set. Wizards of the Coast announced that it would release Adventures in the Forgotten Realms on July 16th. The upcoming set will replace the usual mid-year Core Set release, but will contain "everything" fans love about Magic, mixed with the tools and tropes of Dungeons & Dragons. Per Wizards of the Coast, the new set will be a "flavorful and mechanically unique" experience for players. Interestingly, the announcement notes that Adventures in the Forgotten Realms "begins the journey" into Faerun, so this could mean that more Forgotten Realms sets are planned.

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is just one of several planned releases for Magic: The Gathering this year. The game's next major release is Strixhaven: School of Mages, a new set that focuses on a magic school with five colleges, each with its own theme. That set officially launches on April 23rd, although it will be made available early on MTG Arena and Magic Online, along with various other in-store Prerelease events. Following Strixhaven is the release of Modern Horizons 2, a follow-up to its popular 2019 Modern Horizons set. This set is specifically made for the game's Modern format in mind and will feature new toolbox cards and strong themes to try out in decks. Modern Horizons 2 will be released on June 11th.

After the release of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms comes two expansions set in Innistrad. The first, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt focuses on werewolf characters and will be released on September 17th. The second set is Innistrad: Crimson Vow and will be released on November 19th. While little other details were revealed about the Innistrad sets, Crimson Vow will feature "the biggest vampire wedding in Innistrad history," which certainly seems like a particularly specific type of horror.