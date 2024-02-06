Dungeons & Dragons' New Spelljammer Novel Cover Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the cover art and description for the upcoming Spelljammer novel. Later this year, Penguin Random House will release Spelljammer: Memory's Wake, a new novel set in the Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting of Spelljammer. Written by Django Wexler, the new series will follow Axia, a young woman who gets caught up in a piratical adventure within Wildspace. ComicBook.com has a first look at the cover for Spelljammer: Memory's Wake, featuring art by David Auden Nash. The art features Axia standing on the deck of a spelljammer ship, surrounded by several classic creatures from the setting such as a giff and a plasmoid. The new novel is set to be released on June 4th.

Wexler, whose work includes both original fantasy series and Magic: The Gathering novels, spoke highly of the Spelljammer setting, which dates back to the early 1990s. "Writing a D&D book has always been a dream, but writing Spelljammer just blows me away – I've been a fan since the old boxed set and I'm just so excited it's back," Wexler said. "And obviously if you get to write a Spelljammer book it has to be about space pirates! Spelljammer: Memory's Wake shows off the fantastic variety the setting allows, from sun-blasted asteroids to dark temples in the chilly depths of space, with plenty of swashbuckling action in between."

The full description for Spelljammer: Memory's Wake can be found below.

Set sail for the stars in this official Dungeons & Dragons novel set in the worlds of Spelljammer: Adventures in Space!



In the colossal void of Shatterspace, besieged by bloodthirsty marauders and brimming with monstrous aberrations, the only constant is power. The deft will escape the slow. The clever will outwit the naïve. The strong will take from the weak.

Axia wishes she could be grateful to have spent her life—or what little she remembers of it—on an asteroid so far from anything of interest that even the greediest of spacers see fit to pass it by. It may not be as exciting as the swashbuckling stories of her favorite books or as dramatic as the pasts she's imagined for herself, but it's safe as Shatterspace can manage. So why does something inside her long for the stars every time she sees a spacefaring spelljammer vessel?

When Axia survives a sudden assassination attempt, she's cornered by Kori and Nia, a pair of pirates who offer her two options: flee with them to Wildspace, where they can keep her hidden among their crew, or die. It's an easy choice with death at her doorstep, but in the vastness of the Astral Sea, it quickly becomes clear that Axia's new friends haven't been entirely honest about their motivations.

It turns out Axia is the spitting image of Blacktongue, the long-disappeared captain of one of the deadliest space pirate crews in Shatterspace. And Kori and Nia have a plan to claim the mysterious treasure the pirate queen disappeared in pursuit of. To survive, Axia will have to fill Blacktongue's bloodstained boots and embark on a more perilous and thrilling adventure than any she's dared to dream of.