Steam Hit Gets Surprising Board Game Adaptation

The indie hit Children of Morta is getting a tabletop adaptation. This week, Dead Mage Games announced that Roomiz Games was adapting the indie roguelike game Children of Morta to the tabletop, with a Kickstarter set to launch later this year. According to the game's BoardGameGeek page, Children of Morta: The Board Game will be a cooperative adventure game that uses a "shared bag-building mechanism" and focuses on permanent character development, simultaneous turns, and "interconnected cooperation." Over the course of the game, players will be able to both upgrade their player and build up the family's resources and will also be able to jointly use the rage resource to enhance their abilities and actions.

Children of Morta was originally released in 2019 as a roguelike game featuring pixel graphics. The game focuses on the Bergsons, a family of adventurers who each have their own style of play and abilities. As the game progressed, players not only unlocked additional abilities for individual characters but also unlocked passive abilities for the entire family. Children of Morta is rated "Very Positive" on Steam, with 89% of reviews ranking the game positively. Children of Morta was also released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Video game tabletop adaptations are a burgeoning part of the tabletop industry, with several publishers making their living off of releasing adaptations of video games. Typically, board games adapt the wider IP of the game into board game form, while other games are more straightforward adaptations that mimic gameplay mechanics to some extent. Although some disparage video game tabletop adaptations, Dorfromantik: The Board Game won last year's prestigious Spiel des Jahres award.

No release date has been announced for Children of Morta: The Board Game, but a Kickstarter for the game will launch this spring.