New Marvel Game Announced

A new board game about collecting comics will be coming out this fall. Comic Book Hunters, a game where players compete to build the best collection of Marvel comics, will be published by Arcane Wonders and Spin Master later this year. The game is a new translation of Comic Hunters by Brazilian publisher Bucaneiros Jogos and features players traveling to various locations to find certain iconic comics for their collection. Players will collect comics based on several criteria (including First Appearance, Memorable Clashes, or Number 1 issues) and score points based on how many criteria they've met for each hero they're looking for. Play lasts three rounds, with the player who scores the most points named as the greatest comic book collector. Characters featured in the original game include Captain America, Thor, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, and Dr. Strange.

Comic Book Hunters is getting an English translation thanks to Tom Vasel of Dice Tower fame. Vasel approached Arcane Wonders about potentially licensing the series, and Arcane Wonders obtained the license for the game and teamed up with Spin Master, which has a pre-existing license with Marvel and wider resources. Partnering with Spin Master allowed Arcane Wonders to keep the Marvel theme (which had existed in the original game) and use the original comic covers in the game.

Spin Master has several Marvel-themed games, including Marvel United. Notably, Spin Master has partnered with other publishers to release re-themed Marvel versions of various board games, including a Marvel version of Zombicide with CMON.

Comic Book Hunters will first be released in hobby stores and specialty markets in fall of this year before moving to a global distribution in 2025.