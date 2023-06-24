Dungeons & Dragons Reveals New Information About Upcoming Phandelver Campaign

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed a full description of its upcoming Phandelver and Below campaign book. Last night, Wizards of the Coast updated the pre-order page for Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk campaign book. The description for the book revealed that the book will contain a bestiary with two dozen creatures, some of which have psionic magic. Additionally, a magic appendix will appear in the book, with new consumable metamagic items, Netherese amulets, and duergar magic. Given that the titular obelisks were created by a group of Netherese spellcasters, the reveal that Netherese magic items isn't exactly a surprise. However, it will be interesting to see if the duergar magic has magic spells or are just magic items.

The full description for Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk can be found below:

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk is a high-fantasy adventure that begins in the beloved town of Phandalin as it faces unimaginable danger. Whether the heroes are newcomers to Phandalin or are returning after the acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons adventure Lost Mine of Phandelver, they discover hints of a threat lurking below the town. The heroes soon learn that the cult of a malevolent entity has set its sights on transforming Phandalin into the capital of its evil empire. To save the town from oblivion, the heroes must uncover a nefarious plot and confront the otherworldly cultists directly.

Offers new Dungeon Masters and players the opportunity to dive into their first full-fledged Dungeons & Dragons adventure

Retains the beloved Lost Mine of Phandelver quests that unfold into a brand-new adventure with classic D&D themes and a tinge of horror

Presents a bestiary with approximately two-dozen new creatures that showcase psionic magic, body horror, and more.

Provides a magic appendix that includes new consumable metamagic items, Netherese amulets, and duergar magic

Includes a double-sided poster map with the Phandalin region on one side and the town of Phandalin plus key encounters in the adventure on the other

Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk will be released on September 19, 2023.