Dying Light 2 Announces Second Wave of Free DLC

Dying Light 2 players have been receiving free DLC periodically since the game’s release, and starting soon, wave two of those giveaways will begin. Techland announced this week that the Ronin DLC which consists of several cosmetic items will be given away starting this week with three different outfit pieces now available. Dates for the rest of the DLC drops have already been set, too, along with a trailer made for the items that show what they’ll all look like in the game.

As mentioned previously, Techland has a system for these giveaways. They’re all part of one set – the Ronin set, in this case, which is the second of two DLC bundles that’s been given away – and they’re given away over the course of three drops. The first of those includes the chestpiece, joggers, and sneakers for the Ronin outfit. You can see all of those featured below and can claim them by heading to your platform’s respective marketplace and downloading the gear there.

https://twitter.com/DyingLightGame/status/1496057290247610368

After this first giveaway, the second one comes quickly afterwards. That one consists of headgear, bracers, and gloves and will be given away on February 23rd. The third and final part of the Ronin set consists of only one item: The sword-like weapon that’ll complete the look on February 25th.

As was the case with the first DLC bundle, you’ll have to download each of these releases individually, so that’s three parts to download this time and six total if you want to get the DLC that came before this. There aren’t any catches like connecting your PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam accounts to anything Techland owns either, so you can get this gear with little fuss other than making your way to the digital store and picking out what you want.

Techland’s been pretty plentiful so far with the giveaways for Dying Light 2, so hopefully that trend will continue for players to benefit from. If nothing else, the game’s also been getting recurring updates since it launched to take care of issues big and small ranging from normal bugs to death loops players have gotten trapped within.

Dying Light 2’s first part of the Ronin DLC is available now with more to come soon. You can check out our review of the game here to see what it’s all about and how it plays.