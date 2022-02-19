Dying Light 2 Surprises Players With Free DLC for the Weekend

Dying Light 2 developer Techland has surprised players on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, and PS4 with some free DLC, right in time for the weekend, though it’s nothing substantial. While Dying Light 2 will eventually get more substantial DLC that builds upon the gameplay, story, and features set of the sequel, right now, and since launch, Techland just has smaller DLC for players. That said, being small, it’s also free.

To get the word out about the new DLC Techland took to Twitter today. Using the official Dying Light Twitter account, revealed and released the final part of the Authority DLC pack, which gives players a new weapon or, more specifically, what looks like a hammer of sorts.

It’s unclear if this offer is a limited-time offer with an expiration date. If it is, Techland doesn’t say as much. Nonetheless, be sure to claim it sooner rather than later in order to not end up potentially missing out on it.

The final part of our Authority pack has just arrived! Restoring order in a place like The City calls for more than just your bare hands, so what good would an outfit be without a weapon? One's waiting for you at https://t.co/9DYywFHHfv Claim it now!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/XpfGPNXRmz — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 18, 2022

Elsewhere on Twitter, Techland has also confirmed that the recently-released PC patch has been submitted to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, which means it’s now up to Sony and Microsoft to approve it and release it.

Dying Light 2 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the zombie survival-horror meets action-RPG game, click here.

“Dying Light 2 gets off to a slow start, and some might even see it as a slog, but if you see it through just a bit longer, you’ll discover a tension-filled journey through the zombie apocalypse that rewards players who are fearless and leap into danger,” reads a snippet of our review of the game. “Soon you’ll be gliding, leaping, and zip-lining through the world and cleaving the most deadly of Infected with precision and utter brutality. This is not an easy world to live in, and at times the darkness can almost overwhelm you, but more often than not the rich characters, compelling narrative, and thrill ride combat create a mixture that just can’t be resisted, and it’s a world I look forward to returning to.”