New Dying Light 2 Update Fixes a Major Bug

Following its release at the start of this month, developer Techland has today pushed out a new update for its open-world action game Dying Light 2. This update, which is currently only available to those on the PC platform, has notably fixed a pretty major bug that some players have been experiencing with the game in recent weeks. In addition, it adds an all-new feature to the title that should help prevent players from ever getting stuck during the main story.

The bug in question that this new patch for Dying Light 2 has fixed is associated with a “death-loop” that has come about for some players. Essentially, this error would see players reloading into an existing save only to then find themselves dying, which would prevent them from being able to carry onward. Not only has this bug now potentially been fixed, but Techland has also added an entire new save system that should prevent this from ever being a problem in the future. “Backup Save system is an in-game feature that allows you to load a save based on the previous main storyline progress,” Techland explained of this feature. “Doing a rollback will revert you to a state of the game from that Backup Save. You unlock new Backup Saves as you progress through the main storyline.”

As mentioned, this update for Dying Light 2 is one that has one become available on PC for the time being. However, Techland has already said that the same patch will be coming to those on PlayStation and Xbox at some point in the future, so stay tuned.

If you’d like to find the full list of patch notes for this new Dying Light 2 update, you can check them out below. Conversely, you can also read our own review of the game by clicking right here.