Dying Light 2 Nintendo Switch Release Date Delayed

Dying Light 2 is finally poised to launch in just a few short weeks, but not everyone will be able to gain access to the title on day one as it was previously thought. As of today, the game’s developer and publisher Techland has announced that the Nintendo Switch version of Dying Light 2 has now been delayed. While delays have become common in the video game industry over the past year or two, the unfortunate part about this one for Nintendo Switch owners is that a new release date has yet to come about.

In a press release sent out from Techland today, the studio confirmed that Dying Light 2 on Nintendo Switch won’t be launching with its counterparts on other platforms early next month. Instead, Techland has said that the game will be coming to Switch in a period “within six months from the original date.” Even though this isn’t a whole lot to go off of, it does tell us that Dying Light 2 will land on Switch by August 2022 at the latest.

“In order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide, Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version)’s release date on Nintendo Switch will be moved,” Techland said in an accompanying statement today. “Techland is asking Nintendo fans around the world for their patience. Upon the game’s release, players will be able to experience Dying Light 2 Stay Human with flexible handheld gameplay at its best with Nintendo Switch, powered by Cloud Technology.”

Even though one version of Dying Light 2 has now been pushed back, the open-world action-adventure game will still be arriving next month on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on February 4th. If you’d like to keep up with more news on the title prior to its launch, you can continue to follow all of our coverage on ComicBook.com right here.

