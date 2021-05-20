Dying Light 2 Reveals New Teaser Video

✖

Techland, the studio behind the forthcoming release of Dying Light 2, has teased that it might have new information to share on the highly-anticipated sequel at some point soon. Although it's not clear what could be hinted at right now, the developer shared a brief new video on social media today that has fans raising their eyebrows and wondering what could be coming next.

Seen on the official Dying Light Twitter account, Techland revealed a video that is less than ten seconds in length. The teaser begins by focusing on a wall that contains the phrase "Save the City" painted onto it. After a few moments, nightfall encompasses the location and a black light then illuminates the wall. In doing so, the lone word "Are" then appears on the wall's surface. In the comments of the post, fans tried to figure out what this all could mean. Conversely, the account itself replied to some of the inquiries and poked fun at their responses.

If Techland is planning to talk more about Dying Light 2 within the next few weeks, it wouldn't be all that shocking. With E3 2021, Summer Game Fest, and a number of other events happening over the coming weeks and months, it would make a whole lot of sense for Techland to open up more about its current project. Not to mention, in recent weeks the studio has been doing more Q&A videos to talk openly about the game. As a whole, it looks like Techland is ready to share a lot of information publicly about Dying Light 2 where it previously has been silent.

For now, all we know with certainty is that Techland is going to release Dying Light 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. The studio says it's targeting a launch at some point in 2021, but it remains to be seen if that comes to fruition.

So what do you think about this new Dying Light 2 teaser? And when do you think we'll hear more about the game? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.