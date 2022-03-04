Original Dying Light Gets Fan-Favorite Feature on PC

PC gamers interested in playing the original Dying Light have a number of different platforms to choose from, including Steam, GoG, and now the Epic Games Store. Techland released Dying Light: Enhanced Edition on the Epic Games Store earlier this week, and its debut was accompanied by a nice quality of life update: cross-play between the game’s various PC releases! Cross-play has been enabled through the Epic Online Services solution, and fans should be quite happy to see the feature enabled.

Dying Light 2 released earlier this year, but for players that are still enjoying the original, enabling cross-play should help them find more people to play with. While the idea of gamers being able to play with or against one another across platforms was unthinkable just a few years ago, cross-play has quickly become an industry standard; after all, it can help games maintain their longevity in a major way!

While Dying Light is new to the Epic Games Store, it’s been available on other platforms since 2015. The game puts players in the role of protagonist Kyle Crane. Dying Light is a first-person survival-horror game that puts a large emphasis on parkour mechanics. During the daytime, the zombie enemies that inhabit Harran are fairly docile, but at night, they become much more dangerous, requiring Crane to be on the move.

In honor of its debut on the Epic Games Store, Dying Light: Enhanced Edition is currently available at a 60% discount, making the game just $11.99, down from its usual price of $29.99. The Platinum Edition of the game is also available at just $14.99, which is 70% off from its normal $49.99. These prices are only available through March 7th at 10 a.m., so users will have to act quickly if they want to get the game on the cheap. For those that never experienced the original Dying Light, this seems like the perfect opportunity to do so!

